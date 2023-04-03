BTS Jimin's debut solo album 'Face' lands at No. 2 on Billboard 200
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jimin's first solo album, "Face," ranked second on this week's Billboard 200 chart, industry data showed Monday.
"Face" started with 164,000 equivalent album units earned, making it the second-largest debut week after Wallen's "One Thing at a Time."
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States based on multi-metric consumption measured in equivalent album units, compiled by music data tracker Luminate.
Album sales comprised 124,000 units, marking the third-biggest sales week of 2023 and the largest for a solo act this year. Streaming equivalent album units comprised 13,500 units and track equivalent units contributed to 26,500 additional units.
"Face," performed largely in the Korean language, includes six songs: "Face-off," "Interlude: Drive," "Like Crazy," "Alone," "Set Me Free, Pt. 2" and "Like Crazy (English Version)."
Its CD edition was issued in five collectible CD packages, in which each contains a standard set of items and randomized elements. It was also available as a standard digital download album.
Jimin is the septet's third member to enter the Billboard 200 chart with their solo albums, following RM and J-Hope.
