Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 03, 2023

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/10 Sunny 10

Suwon 26/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 24/07 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/08 Sunny 10

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 10

Daegu 21/08 Sunny 0

Busan 19/11 Sunny 0

