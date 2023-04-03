BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Suga will debut his official solo album "D-Day" on April 21 under a stage name for his previous individual projects, Agust D, his agency BigHit Music said Monday.
"D-Day" will mark the final installment of the "Agust D" trilogy, which began with his mix tapes "Agust D" (2016) and "D-2" (2020).
Suga wrote and composed all the songs in the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story, BigHit Music said. A prerelease track will be revealed Friday.
Suga plans to go on his first individual world tour starting with Belmont Park in San Diego from April 26-27, which will also take him to other cities in the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.
Suga is the fifth BTS member of the septet to debut as a soloist.
tsl@yna.co.kr
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Ruling party lawmaker raps Naver for 'deceiving' users
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Change seen among Japanese right wing favoring restoration of ties with S. Korea: envoy
-
Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
Phone smuggling ring busted; 15 people arrested
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul