(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold maritime drills involving USS Nimitz carrier

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan kicked off a trilateral naval exercise, involving an American aircraft carrier, in waters south of the Korean Peninsula on Monday, Seoul's defense ministry said, amid joint efforts to reinforce deterrence against growing North Korean threats.

The two-day anti-submarine and search-and-rescue exercise, featuring the USS Nimitz carrier, got under way in the international waters south of the southern island of Jeju.

The joint maneuvers followed Pyongyang's provocative acts, such as its unveiling of the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead last week and the test of the underwater nuclear attack drone Haeil days earlier.

"(The anti-submarine exercise) was arranged to enhance response capabilities of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan against North Korea's advancing underwater threats, including from a submarine-launched ballistic missile," the ministry said in a press release.

The South deployed to the exercise its key destroyers, the Yulgok YiYi, Choe Yeong and Daejoyeong, as well as the Soyang combat support ship, while the U.S. sent the carrier and two destroyers, USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Decatur. Japan mobilized the JS Umigiri destroyer.

The anti-submarine drills will focus on enhancing the countries' capabilities to "detect, track, share information on and defeat" the North's underwater threats, according to the ministry.

During the search and rescue segment, they plan to practice first-aid and other emergency procedures for those in a simulated maritime accident.

The three countries last held trilateral anti-submarine drills last September. This week's search-and-rescue drills among the three nations took place for the first time in seven years, according to the ministry.

USS Nimitz, a centerpiece of the U.S.' naval power, trained bilaterally with the South Korean Navy last Monday and made a port call in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the following day.

This week's training highlighted tightening security cooperation among the U.S. and its two Asian allies, which have seen their ties thaw in the wake of Seoul's solution to the thorny issue of compensation for victims of wartime forced labor.



This photo, taken on March 28, 2023, shows the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier docking at a naval base in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

