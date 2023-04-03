Samsung Heavy wins 674.5 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has bagged a 674.5 billion-won (US$517 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for an Asia-Pacific shipper.
Samsung Heavy said in a regulatory filing that it will deliver the vessels to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by November 2026.
So far this year, Samsung Heavy has clinched orders worth some $2.5 billion, or 26 percent of its 2023 target of $9.5 billion. In early January, Samsung Heavy obtained a $1.5 billion order for a floating liquefied natural gas facility.
The shipbuilder registered orders of $12.2 billion and $9.4 billion in 2021 and 2022, respectively, beating its full-year goals for two years on end.
A company official said global demand for LNG carriers will likely remain strong this year, helping the company attain its yearly order goal for the third straight year in 2023.
Samsung Heavy cited a rosy prediction by market tracker Clarkson Research Services Ltd. that orders for 70 new LNG carriers would be placed across the world this year.
Samsung Heavy is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's top family-controlled conglomerate, Samsung Group, whose marquee unit is Samsung Electronics Co.
(END)
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Ruling party lawmaker raps Naver for 'deceiving' users
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Change seen among Japanese right wing favoring restoration of ties with S. Korea: envoy
-
Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan