S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 4,000s on fewer tests
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the 4,000 level Monday due to fewer tests conducted on the weekend.
The country reported 4,349 new COVID-19 infections, including 18 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,843,900, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
The Monday tally was down from 9,724 the previous day but slightly up from 4,204 a week ago.
The Monday figure has been hovering around the 4,000s for the past seven weeks.
The country added seven more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,281.
The number of critically ill patients came to 136, up from the previous day's 131.
South Korea eased most of its virus curbs last month, including the indoor mask mandate on public transportation.
Authorities are mulling the appropriate timing to treat COVID-19 as an endemic disease, the next step toward returning to pre-pandemic normalcy.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Ruling party lawmaker raps Naver for 'deceiving' users
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Change seen among Japanese right wing favoring restoration of ties with S. Korea: envoy
-
Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
Phone smuggling ring busted; 15 people arrested
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul