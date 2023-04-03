S. Korea, Ecuador begin new round of talks for bilateral trade deal
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Ecuador on Monday began their ninth round of talks on the establishment of a bilateral free trade deal, Seoul's trade ministry said.
The two nations launched negotiations for the Strategic Economic Cooperation Agreement (SECA), a type of free trade pact, in 2016, and resumed the talks last year after a six-year hiatus.
The latest round of negotiations will continue through Friday in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The two sides seek to speed up talks to clinch a deal on a range of issues, including manufactured goods, services and procurement, as well as ways to boost supply chains of energy and key minerals, the ministry said.
"Both sides are active in the negotiations, and we expect tangible results soon. The focus will be on forging a mutually beneficial and future-oriented bilateral relationship," Seoul's top negotiator Kwon Hye-jin said.
The South American nation is rich in natural resources, such as copper, zinc and gold.
If the deal is reached, South Korea will be the first Asian country to have a free trade agreement with Ecuador.
Ecuador is South Korea's sixth major exports destination, with the bilateral trade volume coming to US$968 million in 2021, according to government data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Ruling party lawmaker raps Naver for 'deceiving' users
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Change seen among Japanese right wing favoring restoration of ties with S. Korea: envoy
-
Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
Phone smuggling ring busted; 15 people arrested
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul