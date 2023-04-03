S. Korean Im Sung-jae trying to realize dream of winning Masters

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer Im Sung-jae grew up dreaming of winning the Masters and donning the iconic green jacket. With two top-10 finishes in three career appearances at Augusta National Golf Club, Im is hoping that dream will turn into reality this week.

"I have a lot of fond memories at the Masters, and I am looking forward to this year's tournament as well," Im said in an interview with the PGA Tour on Monday. The Masters will begin Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. "Hopefully, I can make the cut and finish in the top 10."



In this Associated Press file photo from March 23, 2023, Im Sung-jae of South Korea acknowledges the gallery after making a putt during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. (Yonhap)

The 25-year-old tied for second place in 2020 and then tied for eighth last year.

"I've long dreamed of putting on the green jacket, and I will try to make that happen at some point," Im added. "No Korean player has won this tournament yet, and once a Korean player wins it, it will give hope to others that they too can win majors. I don't know if I will be the one to do it, but I will try to win the Masters."

Just as he has always done, Im did not play the week before the Masters. He said he tried to work on his game and his conditioning ahead of the first major of the season.

"Whenever I go to Augusta National, I feel the kind of nerves that I don't feel at other tournaments," Im said. "I've played here three times, and I will try to use that experience to my advantage."

Augusta has been lengthened, with the par-five 13th now playing 35 yards longer at 545.

"The past three years, I either hit a 3-wood or a driver off the tee, but I will have to go with the driver the whole time this year. That way, I won't have to think too much about tee shots there," Im said. "The 10th, 11th and 12th holes will be crucial. If I can escape that stretch with pars, I should be able to put up good scores."



In this Associated Press file photo from March 22, 2023, Im Sung-jae of South Korea tees off on the eighth hole during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. (Yonhap)

