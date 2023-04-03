Woman nabbed for hinting at terrorism against Yoon
DAEGU, April 3 (Yonhap) -- A woman in her 20s has been apprehended on suspicion of posting a social media message suggesting a terrorist attack against President Yoon Suk Yeol, police said Monday.
The woman, whose identity was withheld, is accused of disclosing a plan to visit Seomun Market with a "bomb" in the message posted in time for Yoon's visit to the traditional market in Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, last Saturday.
She also captured and attached an article on Yoon's visit to her message.
The president visited the market Saturday afternoon after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game at Samsung Lions Park in the same city to mark the start of a new season. There was no violence reported during his visit to the market.
The Daegu Nambu Police Station said the woman was apprehended at her home at 9:20 p.m. Saturday and has since been under investigation on attempted blackmail and other charges.
The suspect reportedly told police that she did not have any intention to carry out actual terrorism against the president.
