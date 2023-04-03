Yoon instructs gov't to fully support Expo inspection team
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Monday to fully support a visiting inspection team of the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, his spokesperson said.
Yoon's instruction came during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries as the inspection team of the Bureau International des Expositions was in the country to evaluate South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.
"All government agencies should make utmost efforts to support the itinerary of the BIE inspection team's visit to South Korea," he said, according to Lee Do-woon.
The inspection team is scheduled to visit the country until Friday and carry out on-site inspections in Busan while also meeting with government, parliamentary and business officials to hear their plans for hosting the Expo.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Ruling party lawmaker raps Naver for 'deceiving' users
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Change seen among Japanese right wing favoring restoration of ties with S. Korea: envoy
-
Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
Phone smuggling ring busted; 15 people arrested
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul