Yoon instructs gov't to fully support Expo inspection team

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Monday to fully support a visiting inspection team of the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, his spokesperson said.

Yoon's instruction came during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries as the inspection team of the Bureau International des Expositions was in the country to evaluate South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.

"All government agencies should make utmost efforts to support the itinerary of the BIE inspection team's visit to South Korea," he said, according to Lee Do-woon.

The inspection team is scheduled to visit the country until Friday and carry out on-site inspections in Busan while also meeting with government, parliamentary and business officials to hear their plans for hosting the Expo.



