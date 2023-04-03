(LEAD) Yoon tells Expo inspection team 'Busan is ready'

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's dinner with inspection team; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol welcomed an inspection team of the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo on Monday and told the officials the city of Busan is ready to host the 2030 event, his office said.

Yoon hosted a dinner for the team sent by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) at the former presidential complex of Cheong Wa Dae as the inspectors were in the country to evaluate its bid to host the 2030 World Expo.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"Our government is running together with the private sector to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan," he said in welcoming remarks. "We are campaigning with full sincerity to enable future generations to dream of a better world and the world's citizens to dream of a better future."

Yoon talked about South Korea's successes as a country that overcame poverty and is leading the world in cutting-edge industries, and loved by the world for its diverse arts and culture.

"The 2030 Busan World Expo will be an opportunity to share our various experiences and strengths, while seeking solutions to the challenges facing humanity and creating innovations," he said. "Busan is an attractive city visited by many tourists and has already completed preparations to become a world marine city."

Yoon expressed confidence the inspection team will come to understand the country's capabilities and competitiveness through their on-site visits this week.

In closing, he said in English, "Busan is ready."

Yoon has thrown his weight behind the country's campaign to host the Expo.

Earlier in the day, he instructed the government to fully support the visiting inspection team.

"All government agencies should make utmost efforts to support the itinerary of the BIE inspection team's visit to South Korea," he said during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The inspection team is scheduled to visit the country until Friday and carry out on-site inspections in Busan while also meeting with government, parliamentary and business officials to hear their plans for hosting the Expo.

