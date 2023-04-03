Fire at multiplex building extinguished after 2 hours
INCHEON, April 3 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a commercial building housing a multiplex in Incheon, west of Seoul, shortly before noon Monday, but was extinguished about two hours later, police and fire authorities said.
The fire started at 11:51 a.m., engulfing the 14-storied Lotte Cinema building in the Bupyeong district of Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, in massive smoke and flames and forcing its residents and visitors to flee, they said.
No casualties have been reported yet, they added.
Fire authorities sent 162 firefighters and 73 fire vehicles to the scene before putting out the blaze at around 1:57 p.m.
They said they will investigate the cause of the fire.
