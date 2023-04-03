KG Mobility's March sales jump 58 pct on SUV models
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly SsangYong Motors, said Monday its sales jumped 58 percent last month from a year earlier, driven by strong sales of its SUV models.
KG Mobility sold 13,619 vehicles in March, up from 8,596 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales soared 75 percent to 8,904 units last month from 5,102 a year ago, while exports climbed 37 percent to 4,775 units from 3,494 during the same period, it said.
From January to March, its sales were up 51 percent to 34,993 autos from 23,188 units during the same period last year.
KG Mobility's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs. It will launch the Torres EVX, which can travel around 500 kilometers on a single charge, in the domestic market in the second half.
The Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved SsangYong's debt payment plans in August after the court picked a local consortium led by chemical-to-steel firm KG Group as the final bidder to acquire the debt-laden company in June.
In October, SsangYong graduated from the court-led debt rescheduling program 1 1/2 years after it was placed under court receivership.
