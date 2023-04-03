Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

April 03, 2023

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

KAL 23,150 DN 50
Daewoong 14,560 DN 630
LG Corp. 83,200 UP 400
TaekwangInd 723,000 UP 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,160 DN 10
Boryung 8,680 DN 30
POSCO FUTURE M 288,500 UP 16,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,000 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,950 UP 250
AmoreG 38,700 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 183,600 DN 900
SLCORP 28,300 UP 400
Yuhan 50,300 DN 300
Ottogi 442,500 DN 5,500
SamsungElec 63,100 DN 900
DongwonInd 51,700 UP 500
NHIS 8,830 UP 30
DB INSURANCE 71,600 DN 3,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 745,000 UP 10,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,380 DN 80
SKC 109,300 DN 5,000
LS 78,400 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES100400 UP400
GC Corp 120,100 DN 2,000
KPIC 172,800 DN 10,400
GS Retail 29,150 UP 800
GS E&C 21,350 UP 700
DB HiTek 75,400 UP 3,100
CJ 106,800 UP 2,500
LX INT 29,400 UP 450
TaihanElecWire 1,492 DN 18
DongkukStlMill 12,440 UP 240
SK hynix 87,200 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 576,000 DN 5,000
SamsungF&MIns 207,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,880 UP 530
Kogas 27,150 UP 50
HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 UP 1,150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,250 DN 250
Hanwha 26,000 DN 250
(MORE)

