SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KAL 23,150 DN 50

Daewoong 14,560 DN 630

LG Corp. 83,200 UP 400

TaekwangInd 723,000 UP 2,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,160 DN 10

Boryung 8,680 DN 30

POSCO FUTURE M 288,500 UP 16,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,000 DN 1,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,950 UP 250

AmoreG 38,700 UP 200

HyundaiMtr 183,600 DN 900

SLCORP 28,300 UP 400

Yuhan 50,300 DN 300

Ottogi 442,500 DN 5,500

SamsungElec 63,100 DN 900

DongwonInd 51,700 UP 500

NHIS 8,830 UP 30

DB INSURANCE 71,600 DN 3,300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 745,000 UP 10,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,380 DN 80

SKC 109,300 DN 5,000

LS 78,400 DN 1,200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES100400 UP400

GC Corp 120,100 DN 2,000

KPIC 172,800 DN 10,400

GS Retail 29,150 UP 800

GS E&C 21,350 UP 700

DB HiTek 75,400 UP 3,100

CJ 106,800 UP 2,500

LX INT 29,400 UP 450

TaihanElecWire 1,492 DN 18

DongkukStlMill 12,440 UP 240

SK hynix 87,200 DN 1,400

Youngpoong 576,000 DN 5,000

SamsungF&MIns 207,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,880 UP 530

Kogas 27,150 UP 50

HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 UP 1,150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,250 DN 250

Hanwha 26,000 DN 250

(MORE)