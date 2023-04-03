Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 April 03, 2023

LS ELECTRIC 56,600 UP 100
OCI 102,200 DN 100
Hanmi Science 39,250 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 70,300 UP 100
Hanssem 50,100 DN 800
F&F 140,600 UP 1,100
HtlShilla 82,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,180 UP 10
KorZinc 555,000 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 41,500 UP 750
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,500 DN 3,200
KSOE 78,900 UP 1,400
S-Oil 82,200 UP 2,100
MS IND 21,050 DN 150
LG Innotek 271,500 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 155,300 UP 2,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,900 DN 50
KIA CORP. 81,200 UP 200
Nongshim 372,000 DN 7,000
GCH Corp 15,210 DN 210
LotteChilsung 167,600 UP 2,700
SGBC 55,700 UP 100
Hyosung 67,000 DN 600
Shinsegae 214,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE 28,400 DN 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 392,000 UP 24,000
ORION Holdings 17,020 0
Daesang 19,390 DN 220
KCC 223,500 UP 1,500
SKBP 62,100 DN 1,200
SKNetworks 4,540 UP 35
Hyundai M&F INS 33,000 DN 800
HITEJINRO 22,850 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 78,100 DN 1,800
DOOSAN 96,300 DN 1,600
DL 53,000 DN 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,100 DN 4,700
HMM 20,000 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 56,700 UP 700
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!