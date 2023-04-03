KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LS ELECTRIC 56,600 UP 100
OCI 102,200 DN 100
Hanmi Science 39,250 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 70,300 UP 100
Hanssem 50,100 DN 800
F&F 140,600 UP 1,100
HtlShilla 82,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,180 UP 10
KorZinc 555,000 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 41,500 UP 750
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,500 DN 3,200
KSOE 78,900 UP 1,400
S-Oil 82,200 UP 2,100
MS IND 21,050 DN 150
LG Innotek 271,500 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 155,300 UP 2,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,900 DN 50
KIA CORP. 81,200 UP 200
Nongshim 372,000 DN 7,000
GCH Corp 15,210 DN 210
LotteChilsung 167,600 UP 2,700
SGBC 55,700 UP 100
Hyosung 67,000 DN 600
Shinsegae 214,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE 28,400 DN 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 392,000 UP 24,000
ORION Holdings 17,020 0
Daesang 19,390 DN 220
KCC 223,500 UP 1,500
SKBP 62,100 DN 1,200
SKNetworks 4,540 UP 35
Hyundai M&F INS 33,000 DN 800
HITEJINRO 22,850 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 78,100 DN 1,800
DOOSAN 96,300 DN 1,600
DL 53,000 DN 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,100 DN 4,700
HMM 20,000 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 56,700 UP 700
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
Ruling party lawmaker raps Naver for 'deceiving' users
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
Change seen among Japanese right wing favoring restoration of ties with S. Korea: envoy
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul
Phone smuggling ring busted; 15 people arrested