KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KumhoPetrochem 141,600 DN 2,100
Mobis 214,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 102,600 UP 3,400
S-1 54,400 DN 900
ZINUS 27,950 DN 250
Hanchem 231,500 DN 8,000
DWS 42,200 DN 550
KEPCO 17,890 DN 120
SamsungSecu 31,500 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 10,110 UP 20
SKTelecom 47,550 DN 750
HyundaiElev 30,850 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,950 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,625 DN 115
Hanon Systems 8,480 DN 300
SK 171,800 DN 700
ShinpoongPharm 17,850 DN 160
Handsome 25,850 DN 200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp688 00 0
Asiana Airlines 13,670 DN 140
COWAY 51,300 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,100 UP 200
IBK 9,880 DN 220
HANJINKAL 45,200 DN 750
DONGSUH 19,270 DN 360
SamsungEng 31,100 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 108,200 0
PanOcean 5,890 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 18,750 UP 130
LOTTE CONF 107,700 DN 1,700
KT 29,800 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21450 DN200
LOTTE TOUR 13,950 UP 200
LG Uplus 10,840 UP 10
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,400 DN 400
KT&G 83,600 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,060 UP 60
Doosanfc 33,700 UP 150
(MORE)
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Ruling party lawmaker raps Naver for 'deceiving' users
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul
-
Phone smuggling ring busted; 15 people arrested