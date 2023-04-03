KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 16,180 DN 250
Kangwonland 20,000 UP 100
NAVER 198,200 DN 3,800
Kakao 60,200 DN 900
NCsoft 370,500 DN 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,500 UP 500
COSMAX 80,200 DN 800
KIWOOM 101,500 UP 500
DSME 25,350 UP 850
HDSINFRA 7,550 UP 20
DWEC 4,170 UP 140
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,100 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 323,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 37,000 DN 800
LG H&H 600,000 0
LGCHEM 712,000 0
KEPCO E&C 73,900 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 34,550 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,750 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,350 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 113,800 DN 1,500
Celltrion 150,000 UP 200
TKG Huchems 21,400 DN 400
JB Financial Group 8,490 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 103,500 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,800 UP 100
KIH 54,700 DN 300
GS 40,650 UP 250
LIG Nex1 73,000 UP 600
Fila Holdings 36,150 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,700 DN 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,600 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,410 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 136,400 DN 400
FOOSUNG 16,250 UP 560
SK Innovation 180,000 UP 700
POONGSAN 38,850 UP 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 47,300 DN 350
Hansae 15,530 0
Youngone Corp 44,900 DN 750
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
Ruling party lawmaker raps Naver for 'deceiving' users
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul
Phone smuggling ring busted; 15 people arrested