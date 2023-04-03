CSWIND 70,200 DN 2,700

GKL 20,450 UP 400

KOLON IND 44,200 DN 300

HanmiPharm 254,000 DN 2,000

SD Biosensor 20,400 DN 700

Meritz Financial 40,300 UP 1,700

BNK Financial Group 6,490 DN 20

DGB Financial Group 6,780 DN 120

emart 104,000 DN 1,600

ORION 137,800 UP 1,200

KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 DN 350

DoubleUGames 44,100 DN 100

CHONGKUNDANG 76,900 DN 700

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,500 DN 30

Netmarble 65,600 DN 700

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,050 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,130 UP 270

KRAFTON 182,800 DN 700

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 DN1000

HL MANDO 46,200 UP 350

PIAM 37,000 DN 600

Doosan Bobcat 43,300 DN 400

HD HYUNDAI 58,800 UP 700

BGF Retail 180,700 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 DN 10,000

SKCHEM 73,900 DN 600

HDC-OP 11,640 UP 350

K Car 12,280 DN 450

HYOSUNG TNC 438,000 DN 5,000

HYBE 184,000 DN 4,900

HANILCMT 12,890 DN 60

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 426,500 DN 5,500

SKBS 72,300 UP 200

SKSQUARE 39,000 DN 750

WooriFinancialGroup 11,270 DN 140

KakaoBank 24,000 DN 150

SK ie technology 75,900 UP 4,700

kakaopay 55,700 UP 100

LG Energy Solution 586,000 UP 2,000

DL E&C 32,950 UP 600

(END)