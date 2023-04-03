KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 70,200 DN 2,700
GKL 20,450 UP 400
KOLON IND 44,200 DN 300
HanmiPharm 254,000 DN 2,000
SD Biosensor 20,400 DN 700
Meritz Financial 40,300 UP 1,700
BNK Financial Group 6,490 DN 20
DGB Financial Group 6,780 DN 120
emart 104,000 DN 1,600
ORION 137,800 UP 1,200
KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 DN 350
DoubleUGames 44,100 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 76,900 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,500 DN 30
Netmarble 65,600 DN 700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,050 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,130 UP 270
KRAFTON 182,800 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 DN1000
HL MANDO 46,200 UP 350
PIAM 37,000 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 43,300 DN 400
HD HYUNDAI 58,800 UP 700
BGF Retail 180,700 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 DN 10,000
SKCHEM 73,900 DN 600
HDC-OP 11,640 UP 350
K Car 12,280 DN 450
HYOSUNG TNC 438,000 DN 5,000
HYBE 184,000 DN 4,900
HANILCMT 12,890 DN 60
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 426,500 DN 5,500
SKBS 72,300 UP 200
SKSQUARE 39,000 DN 750
WooriFinancialGroup 11,270 DN 140
KakaoBank 24,000 DN 150
SK ie technology 75,900 UP 4,700
kakaopay 55,700 UP 100
LG Energy Solution 586,000 UP 2,000
DL E&C 32,950 UP 600
