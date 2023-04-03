Hyundai's March sales jump 21 pct despite chip shortage
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday its sales jumped 21 percent last month from a year earlier on robust sales of its models despite an extended chip shortage.
Hyundai sold 381,885 vehicles in March, up from 314,704 units a year earlier, on strong demand for its high-end and SUV models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales soared 41 percent to 74,529 units from 52,883 during the period, while overseas sales were up 17 percent to 307,356 from 261,821, the statement said.
From January to March, its sales rose 13 percent to 1,020,316 autos from 902,691 during the same period last year.
The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which excludes electric vehicles (EVs) built outside North America from tax credits, remains a major worry for Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp., as they produce EVs at domestic plants for export to the United States.
The maker of Sonata sedans and Palisade SUVs set a sales goal of 4.32 million units, including overseas sales of 3.54 million units, in global markets for 2023.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Ruling party lawmaker raps Naver for 'deceiving' users
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold maritime drills involving USS Nimitz carrier
-
Phone smuggling ring busted; 15 people arrested