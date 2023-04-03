GM Korea's March sales jump 64 pct on strong exports

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Monday its sales jumped 64 percent last month from a year earlier on strong exports.

GM Korea sold a total of 40,781 vehicles in March, up from 24,821 units a year ago despite an extended global chip shortage, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plunged 53 percent on-year to 1,699 units last month from 3,609, while exports soared 84 percent to 39,082 from 21,212 over the cited period on increased shipments of its SUV models, it said.

From January to March, its sales were up 37 percent to 83,223 autos from 60,583 units in the same period of last year.

In a two-track strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Its lineup is composed of two locally assembled models, the Trailblazer SUV and the Trax Crossover, and six imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, as well as the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup.

The Spark mini car, Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan were part of the lineup, but the company stopped their production last year.

Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand. The Cadillac brand models are available here as well.

GM Korea plans to add more GMC brand models to its lineup, depending on market demand.

This undated file photo provided by GM Korea shows the Trax Crossover. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

