Another accomplice booked in abduction, murder of woman

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Police on Monday added another suspect to the investigation of last week's abduction and murder of a woman from southern Seoul.

Three people were apprehended Friday for allegedly kidnapping a woman from Seoul's Gangnam Ward on Wednesday night and killing her the following day in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of the capital.

The Suseo Police Station in southern Seoul announced Monday another suspected accomplice was booked on charges of helping prepare the murder.



This combination of photos shows three suspects involved in the abduction and murder of a woman being taken to the Seoul Central District Court on April 3, 2023, for a hearing to review the police's request for their arrest warrants. (Yonhap)

The man in his 20s was allegedly involved in the preparation of the crime, including following the victim, but later quit, police said.

The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing Monday to review the police's request for arrest warrants for the three suspects. The court's decision is expected to be made later in the day.

Investigators believe the crime was masterminded by a 35-year-old man, identified by his surname Lee.

The two accomplices, both in their 30s, told the police that Lee proposed kidnapping and killing the 48-year-old woman to steal her money and that they planned the crime for two to three months.

Lee denied the charge.

The main suspect is believed to have known well about the financial state of the victim, who had worked for a company that issued cryptocurrencies.

According to legal sources, Lee and the victim had invested in the same cryptocurrency.

After the cryptocurrency crashed in 2021, they allegedly tried to extort money from a co-investor, whom they claimed had manipulated the token's price.

At the time, the two were investigated by police for blackmailing the investor and only Lee was transferred to the prosecution for further investigation, the sources said.

Police said they are closely examining financial transactions among those involved and investigating whether there are other accomplices.

(END)