Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution pledging bipartisan support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan.
The resolution, voted for by all 239 lawmakers attending Monday's plenary session, came as a delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) has begun a visit to South Korea to revaluate the bid.
The resolution affirms that Busan is a capable candidate to host the international event and that the parliament will throw bipartisan support and cooperate for its successful run.
Specifically, the National Assembly promised to render unwavering support for efforts to improve transportation and environment infrastructure and come up with ways to make better use of expo facilities after the event.
An eight-member delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions arrived in Seoul on Sunday to inspect the candidate city, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and meet with government officials, political and business leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Ruling party lawmaker raps Naver for 'deceiving' users
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
Remains of some 40 Korean War massacre victims unearthed in Asan
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Last-ditch efforts under way to contain wildfire in central Seoul
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold maritime drills involving USS Nimitz carrier
-
Phone smuggling ring busted; 15 people arrested