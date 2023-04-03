S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 3, 2023
All News 16:30 April 03, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.308 3.274 +3.4
2-year TB 3.398 3.341 +5.7
3-year TB 3.342 3.270 +7.2
10-year TB 3.389 3.340 +4.9
2-year MSB 3.391 3.343 +4.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.139 4.074 +6.5
91-day CD 3.590 3.590 0.0
(END)
