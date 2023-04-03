Yoon thanks Dutch PM for supporting S. Korea's bid to host World Expo
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol thanked Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in their phone talks Monday for the support the Netherlands voiced for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, a presidential spokesperson said.
In the 30-minute phone conversation, Yoon appreciated the support for the 2030 Busan World Expo bid, which the Netherlands expressed for the first time among countries in Western Europe, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said.
Yoon also requested the Netherlands include construction of a manufacturing plant in a chip cluster Dutch chip equipment maker ASML is currently building in Hwaseong, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul.
The Dutch firm is building a US$181 million chip cluster in Hwaseong that will include a local repair center, training center, R&D center for repair parts, and education and experience center.
