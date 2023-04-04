SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 4.



Korean-language dailies

-- With president only looking to the 'right,' national unity is out of reach (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Party bickering intensifies over Fukushima water (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea logs lowest stock return rates in past decade: report (Donga Ilbo)

-- 5 universities in Seoul to deduct marks from entrance exams if student has history of school violence (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 1,000 tln-won debts held by self-employed small biz owners emerging as potential time bomb in S. Korean economy (Segye Times)

-- Past history being used as tool to intensify partisanship (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Oil prices spike after OPEC+'s surprise plans to cut production (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Environment ministry vows to utilize four-river dams in move seen as Yoon gov't reversing Moon's policy (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party leadership undermining its own approval rating (Hankook Ilbo)

-- OPEC+'s sudden announcement on production cut sends oil prices surging 8 percent (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'MZ' Labor Union shakes up two existing unions (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon supports Busan bid as BIE visits Seoul (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- BIE delegation begins inspection of Busan's World Expo bid (Korea Herald)

-- BIE delegation starts Expo inspection in Korea (Korea Times)

