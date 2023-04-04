ADB maintains 1.5 pct growth outlook on South Korea for 2023

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday maintained its 1.5 percent growth outlook for South Korea in 2023, citing continued uncertainties in the global economy.

The latest estimate by the Manila-based bank remains unchanged from the previous outlook released in December when it slashed the forecast on the growth of Asia's No. 4 economy for this year by 0.8 percentage point.

The figure is just below the 1.6 percent growth projected by the Bank of Korea and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

As for inflation, the ADB expected prices in South Korea to rise 3.2 percent on-year in 2023, maintaining its previous estimate, citing its continued monetary tightening moves.

In February, the Bank of Korea kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent for the first time in 10 months as worries are growing that aggressive monetary tightening could hurt economic growth.

The inflation is expected to gradually lose steam to reach 2 percent in the following year, it added.

The ADB added the reopening of the Chinese economy will give upward momentum for the entire Asian economy down the road, although the global inflation and monetary tightening moves remain challenges.



