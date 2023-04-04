Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 April 04, 2023
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/12 Sunny 60
Incheon 20/12 Sunny 60
Suwon 22/09 Sunny 60
Cheongju 23/11 Sunny 70
Daejeon 23/10 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 22/06 Sunny 60
Gangneung 20/10 Sunny 60
Jeonju 22/10 Sunny 60
Gwangju 21/11 Sunny 60
Jeju 23/14 Sunny 60
Daegu 22/10 Sunny 60
Busan 21/12 Cloudy 30
(END)
