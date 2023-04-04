Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 April 04, 2023

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/12 Sunny 60

Incheon 20/12 Sunny 60

Suwon 22/09 Sunny 60

Cheongju 23/11 Sunny 70

Daejeon 23/10 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 22/06 Sunny 60

Gangneung 20/10 Sunny 60

Jeonju 22/10 Sunny 60

Gwangju 21/11 Sunny 60

Jeju 23/14 Sunny 60

Daegu 22/10 Sunny 60

Busan 21/12 Cloudy 30

