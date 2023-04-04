Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Girl group Nmixx debuts on Billboard 200 with 'Expergo'

All News 11:29 April 04, 2023

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx has claimed a spot on the Billboard 200 main albums chart of the United States for the first time since its debut last year.

Billboard said on Twitter on Monday (U.S. time) the K-pop rookie debuted on the chart, ranking 122nd with its first EP, "Expergo," this week.

The six-track album led by "Love Me Like This" came out March 20.

Nmixx debuted in February last year as a seven-member girl group with Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jinni, Jiwoo and Kyujin, releasing its first single, "Ad Mare." It rose to the status of one of the leading fourth-generation K-pop girl groups, as the accumulated sales of its albums topped 1 million copies that year.

But it was reduced to a sextet with the departure of one member, Jinni, in December due to "personal reasons."

Next month, the band will kick off "Nice to Mixx you," a showcase tour that will take it to eight North American and five Asian cities.

K-pop girl group Nmixx is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop girl group Nmixx is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Nmixx #Billboard 200 #Expergo
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!