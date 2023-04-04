S. Korea to earmark 31.5 bln won for nurturing talents in future car industry
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will invest 31.5 billion won (US$24.06 million) this year in nurturing nearly 4,000 talents in the future car industry as part of efforts to secure advanced technologies in the field and find a new growth engine, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
The government plans to secure 3,735 people with expertise in the next-generation vehicles, autonomous driving and related software development, and this year's budget is larger than last year's 22.4 billion won, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
In detail, it will launch new degree courses and programs at major institutions and universities to secure 1,250 experts holding a bachelor's degree or higher.
It also plans to come up with various education and training programs for 2,485 employees currently working in the automobile sector to help them learn the new trend and latest technologies, it added.
Earlier this year, the government vowed to set aside around 500 billion won for 2023 to fund more than 300 projects on new technologies on electric vehicles and other future cars, related infrastructure building and manpower training.
