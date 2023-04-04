Seoul shares up late Tue. morning despite concerns of oil output cut
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks remained in positive territory in late Tuesday morning trading despite concerns of inflation from OPEC+'s oil supply cuts, as institutional and retail investors snapped up market heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 8.3 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,480.64 as of 11:20 a.m.
Since opening a tad higher in the morning, the main bourse continued to trend in the red as institutional and retail investors snapped up shares and outpaced a sell-off from foreign investors.
Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed, as investors remained cautious following OPEC+'s surprise decision to cut back on oil output. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.98 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.27 percent.
In Seoul, market heavyweights were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.48 percent, while chipmaker SK hynix retreated 3.44 percent.
In contrast, refiner SK Innovation added 2.78 percent, and major chemical firm LG Chem advanced 3.23 percent.
Carmakers were mixed, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor up 0.49 percent, while sister affiliate Kia dipped 0.86 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,308.2 won against the greenback, up 8.3 won from the previous session's close.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
