Louis Vuitton to open fashion show in Seoul in late April

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Louis Vuitton is set to open its first fashion show in South Korea at the end of the month, industry officials said Tuesday.

The French luxury brand is set to showcase its 2023 pre-fall collection at the Some Sevit, a man-made floating island on the south of the Han River, on April 29, they said.

It also marks the first time for Louis Vuitton to stage a fashion show for the pre-fall collection.

Pre-fall fashion refers to the small capsule collections released by designers ahead of the fall season. They are usually less formal and smaller in scale compared with the primary fall and spring runways during Fashion Week.

Global fashion houses are holding shows in South Korea, as the country rises as an important market for luxury brands.

South Koreans were the world's biggest spenders on personal luxury goods per capita in 2022, according to Morgan Stanley, with the nation's per capita spending amounting to US$325. This far exceeds the $55 and $280 per capita spending by Chinese and Americans, respectively.

Italian fashion house Gucci is set to hold the "2024 Gucci Cruise" fashion show in Gyeongbok Palace -- a royal palace and one of the hottest tourist destinations in downtown Seoul -- on May 16, after the event was canceled last year due to the Itaewon crowd crush that killed 159 people.

