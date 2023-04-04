Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits 1st career walkoff homer
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Early in the third season of his major league career, San Diego Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong finally has a walkoff home run to his name.
Kim smacked a solo home run with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth against the Arizona Diamondbacks, lifting the Padres to a 5-4 victory at Petco Park in San Diego on Monday (local time).
It was Kim's first homer of 2023, 20th of his major league career and first that ended a game.
The Padres entered the bottom of the ninth down 4-3, with Evan Longoria having homered for the D-backs in the top of the inning.
Then pinch hitter David Dahl led off the inning with a solo shot off Scott McGough.
Kim had gone 0-for-3 in the game out of the No. 9 spot before stepping into the box against McGough. On a 3-1 count, Kim drilled a hanging slider and deposited it into the seats in left field.
Kim flipped his bat with authority, immediately sensing he'd just won the game for the Padres, and was mobbed by his teammates at the plate after rounding the bases.
In four games this season, Kim is batting .385 with a home run, two doubles and an RBI.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
