Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul to discuss N. Korea: ministry

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral talks in Seoul this week over North Korea's denuclearization and other pending issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn, will hold a trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, on Friday, according to the ministry. Kim will also meet bilaterally with the U.S. and Japanese counterparts on Thursday.

"During the talks, the three envoys plan to exchange their assessments on the grave political situation on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's continued provocations and discuss ways to respond to them," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson of Seoul's foreign ministry, said in a regular press briefing.

The meeting comes amid concerns that Pyongyang could further escalate tensions on the peninsula as Seoul and Washington concluded a major allied exercise last month that the reclusive regime has decried as a war rehearsal.



Kim Gunn (L), South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, poses for a photo with Sung Kim (C), U.S. special envoy for North Korea, and Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, during their talks on North Korea at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta on Dec. 13, 2022. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)