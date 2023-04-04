Seventeen's 'FML' surpasses record 2.18 mln copies in preorders
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- "FML," the 10th EP from K-pop boy group Seventeen, has surpassed 2.18 million copies in preorders, the album's agency said Tuesday, making it the band's most-preordered album to date.
Preorders for "FML" topped 2.18 million copies, three days after such purchases began at home and abroad, Pledis Entertainment said, citing data from the album's distributor YG Plus.
The number is the biggest in the 13-piece group's career, it added.
The EP, set to drop April 24 at 6 p.m., will be the band's first album since the release of "Sector 17," a repackaged version of its fourth full-length album, in July.
"FML" consists of six tracks, including "F*ck My Life," "Fire," "I Don't Understand But I Luv U" and "April Shower."
The album's name "FML" is short for the slang "F*ck My Life," which also is the title of the main track, according to the agency.
However, the album reinterprets the phrase from a healthy perspective and sublimates it into an active and positive attitude rather than being buried in endless negative thoughts in bad situations, the agency said.
