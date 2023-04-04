KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LIG Nex1 73,800 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,630 UP 5
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,850 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 117,600 UP 600
FOOSUNG 15,790 DN 460
AMOREPACIFIC 137,700 UP 1,300
Fila Holdings 35,550 DN 600
SK Innovation 181,200 UP 1,200
GS 40,650 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,455 UP 45
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,400 UP 1,700
CJ CheilJedang 322,500 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 50
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,200 UP 600
DL 53,700 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,980 UP 80
KIA CORP. 80,100 DN 1,100
Youngone Corp 44,450 DN 450
CSWIND 70,100 DN 100
GKL 20,450 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 00 DN100
SD Biosensor 21,350 UP 950
KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 0
Meritz Financial 41,250 UP 950
BNK Financial Group 6,490 0
DGB Financial Group 6,790 UP 10
JB Financial Group 8,650 UP 160
TKG Huchems 21,300 DN 100
POONGSAN 38,150 DN 700
emart 104,500 UP 500
PIAM 36,550 DN 450
KOLON IND 44,300 UP 100
HANJINKAL 45,000 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 47,750 UP 450
Hansae 15,650 UP 120
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 UP 400
Mobis 215,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,500 UP 4,900
S-1 55,600 UP 1,200
ZINUS 29,200 UP 1,250
