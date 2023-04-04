SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LIG Nex1 73,800 UP 800

KUMHOTIRE 3,630 UP 5

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,850 UP 900

SAMSUNG SDS 117,600 UP 600

FOOSUNG 15,790 DN 460

AMOREPACIFIC 137,700 UP 1,300

Fila Holdings 35,550 DN 600

SK Innovation 181,200 UP 1,200

GS 40,650 0

HANWHA LIFE 2,455 UP 45

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,400 UP 1,700

CJ CheilJedang 322,500 DN 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 50

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,200 UP 600

DL 53,700 UP 700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,980 UP 80

KIA CORP. 80,100 DN 1,100

Youngone Corp 44,450 DN 450

CSWIND 70,100 DN 100

GKL 20,450 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 00 DN100

SD Biosensor 21,350 UP 950

KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 0

Meritz Financial 41,250 UP 950

BNK Financial Group 6,490 0

DGB Financial Group 6,790 UP 10

JB Financial Group 8,650 UP 160

TKG Huchems 21,300 DN 100

POONGSAN 38,150 DN 700

emart 104,500 UP 500

PIAM 36,550 DN 450

KOLON IND 44,300 UP 100

HANJINKAL 45,000 DN 200

KBFinancialGroup 47,750 UP 450

Hansae 15,650 UP 120

KumhoPetrochem 142,000 UP 400

Mobis 215,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,500 UP 4,900

S-1 55,600 UP 1,200

ZINUS 29,200 UP 1,250

(MORE)