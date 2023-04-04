Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

April 04, 2023

LOTTE CONF 108,900 UP 1,200
CheilWorldwide 18,840 UP 90
BGF Retail 187,600 UP 6,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 UP 10,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,800 UP 550
HyundaiEng&Const 37,450 DN 150
SKCHEM 77,400 UP 3,500
HL MANDO 47,250 UP 1,050
Doosan Bobcat 44,700 UP 1,400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,570 UP 70
Netmarble 69,800 UP 4,200
KRAFTON 189,400 UP 6,600
HD HYUNDAI 59,300 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 79,300 UP 2,400
ORION 140,400 UP 2,600
DoubleUGames 45,100 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,150 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 UP 170
COSMAX 80,200 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,400 DN 100
Youngpoong 576,000 0
Hanwha 26,350 UP 350
DB HiTek 77,700 UP 2,300
SamsungF&MIns 207,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,200 UP 1,320
Kogas 27,100 DN 50
CJ 108,400 UP 1,600
SK hynix 84,500 DN 2,700
SKC 113,000 UP 3,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 UP 80
TaekwangInd 734,000 UP 11,000
LG Corp. 84,600 UP 1,400
KAL 23,150 0
SSANGYONGCNE 6,250 UP 90
Boryung 8,940 UP 260
SK ie technology 85,600 UP 9,700
POSCO FUTURE M 283,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,500 UP 1,500
LX INT 29,350 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 12,220 DN 220
(MORE)

