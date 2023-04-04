LOTTE CONF 108,900 UP 1,200

CheilWorldwide 18,840 UP 90

BGF Retail 187,600 UP 6,900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 UP 10,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,800 UP 550

HyundaiEng&Const 37,450 DN 150

SKCHEM 77,400 UP 3,500

HL MANDO 47,250 UP 1,050

Doosan Bobcat 44,700 UP 1,400

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,570 UP 70

Netmarble 69,800 UP 4,200

KRAFTON 189,400 UP 6,600

HD HYUNDAI 59,300 UP 500

CHONGKUNDANG 79,300 UP 2,400

ORION 140,400 UP 2,600

DoubleUGames 45,100 UP 1,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,150 UP 100

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 UP 170

COSMAX 80,200 0

HANATOUR SERVICE 61,400 DN 100

Youngpoong 576,000 0

Hanwha 26,350 UP 350

DB HiTek 77,700 UP 2,300

SamsungF&MIns 207,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,200 UP 1,320

Kogas 27,100 DN 50

CJ 108,400 UP 1,600

SK hynix 84,500 DN 2,700

SKC 113,000 UP 3,700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 UP 80

TaekwangInd 734,000 UP 11,000

LG Corp. 84,600 UP 1,400

KAL 23,150 0

SSANGYONGCNE 6,250 UP 90

Boryung 8,940 UP 260

SK ie technology 85,600 UP 9,700

POSCO FUTURE M 283,000 DN 5,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,500 UP 1,500

LX INT 29,350 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 12,220 DN 220

(MORE)