KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE CONF 108,900 UP 1,200
CheilWorldwide 18,840 UP 90
BGF Retail 187,600 UP 6,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 UP 10,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,800 UP 550
HyundaiEng&Const 37,450 DN 150
SKCHEM 77,400 UP 3,500
HL MANDO 47,250 UP 1,050
Doosan Bobcat 44,700 UP 1,400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,570 UP 70
Netmarble 69,800 UP 4,200
KRAFTON 189,400 UP 6,600
HD HYUNDAI 59,300 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 79,300 UP 2,400
ORION 140,400 UP 2,600
DoubleUGames 45,100 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,150 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 UP 170
COSMAX 80,200 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,400 DN 100
Youngpoong 576,000 0
Hanwha 26,350 UP 350
DB HiTek 77,700 UP 2,300
SamsungF&MIns 207,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,200 UP 1,320
Kogas 27,100 DN 50
CJ 108,400 UP 1,600
SK hynix 84,500 DN 2,700
SKC 113,000 UP 3,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 UP 80
TaekwangInd 734,000 UP 11,000
LG Corp. 84,600 UP 1,400
KAL 23,150 0
SSANGYONGCNE 6,250 UP 90
Boryung 8,940 UP 260
SK ie technology 85,600 UP 9,700
POSCO FUTURE M 283,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,500 UP 1,500
LX INT 29,350 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 12,220 DN 220
(MORE)
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's controversial history textbooks
Fire at multiplex building extinguished after 2 hours
(LEAD) 3 suspects arrested in abduction, murder of woman
N. Korea's nuclear test would be 'out of character' given call for mass production of nukes: expert
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea but no indication of imminent nuclear test: Pentagon