KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Daesang 19,690 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 1,477 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 33,000 0
AmoreG 38,850 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 183,800 UP 200
Daewoong 15,120 UP 560
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 726,000 DN 19,000
DB INSURANCE 71,400 DN 200
SLCORP 28,150 DN 150
Yuhan 51,400 UP 1,100
DongwonInd 53,400 UP 1,700
LS 80,300 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES101400 UP1000
GC Corp 128,800 UP 8,700
KPIC 172,700 DN 100
SamsungElec 63,600 UP 500
GS E&C 21,300 DN 50
NHIS 8,860 UP 30
Ottogi 444,500 UP 2,000
K Car 13,340 UP 1,060
GS Retail 29,550 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,050 UP 100
HyundaiElev 35,600 UP 4,750
Hyosung 67,600 UP 600
SGBC 56,100 UP 400
HanmiPharm 288,500 UP 34,500
Nongshim 380,000 UP 8,000
Shinsegae 213,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 50,400 UP 300
F&F 143,400 UP 2,800
SamsungElecMech 151,300 DN 4,000
KSOE 80,400 UP 1,500
HtlShilla 81,800 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,400 DN 100
Hanmi Science 41,850 UP 2,600
SAMSUNG C&T 108,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,800 UP 400
COWAY 52,000 UP 700
DONGSUH 19,390 UP 120
PanOcean 5,830 DN 60
(MORE)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's controversial history textbooks
-
Fire at multiplex building extinguished after 2 hours
-
(LEAD) 3 suspects arrested in abduction, murder of woman
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
N. Korea's nuclear test would be 'out of character' given call for mass production of nukes: expert
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea but no indication of imminent nuclear test: Pentagon