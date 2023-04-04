Daesang 19,690 UP 300

TaihanElecWire 1,477 DN 15

Hyundai M&F INS 33,000 0

AmoreG 38,850 UP 150

HyundaiMtr 183,800 UP 200

Daewoong 15,120 UP 560

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 726,000 DN 19,000

DB INSURANCE 71,400 DN 200

SLCORP 28,150 DN 150

Yuhan 51,400 UP 1,100

DongwonInd 53,400 UP 1,700

LS 80,300 UP 1,900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES101400 UP1000

GC Corp 128,800 UP 8,700

KPIC 172,700 DN 100

SamsungElec 63,600 UP 500

GS E&C 21,300 DN 50

NHIS 8,860 UP 30

Ottogi 444,500 UP 2,000

K Car 13,340 UP 1,060

GS Retail 29,550 UP 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,050 UP 100

HyundaiElev 35,600 UP 4,750

Hyosung 67,600 UP 600

SGBC 56,100 UP 400

HanmiPharm 288,500 UP 34,500

Nongshim 380,000 UP 8,000

Shinsegae 213,000 DN 1,000

Hanssem 50,400 UP 300

F&F 143,400 UP 2,800

SamsungElecMech 151,300 DN 4,000

KSOE 80,400 UP 1,500

HtlShilla 81,800 DN 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,400 DN 100

Hanmi Science 41,850 UP 2,600

SAMSUNG C&T 108,400 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,800 UP 400

COWAY 52,000 UP 700

DONGSUH 19,390 UP 120

PanOcean 5,830 DN 60

(MORE)