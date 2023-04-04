KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21650 UP200
Handsome 26,400 UP 550
SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 UP 100
KT&G 84,300 UP 700
IBK 9,970 UP 90
LOTTE TOUR 13,720 DN 230
SamsungEng 31,450 UP 350
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp697 00 UP900
KT 30,700 UP 900
Doosan Enerbility 17,280 UP 220
Doosanfc 33,450 DN 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,100 0
Asiana Airlines 13,900 UP 230
LG Uplus 10,870 UP 30
MS IND 20,400 DN 650
IS DONGSEO 42,100 UP 600
LG Innotek 265,000 DN 6,500
HMM 20,100 UP 100
S-Oil 82,500 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 55,700 DN 1,000
OCI 104,800 UP 2,600
HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 UP 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 57,300 UP 700
KorZinc 548,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,380 UP 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,700 DN 400
LG Display 15,460 DN 720
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,450 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 35,150 UP 600
SK 174,500 UP 2,700
Hanon Systems 8,490 UP 10
LG H&H 600,000 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,800 UP 4,300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,350 UP 600
DWEC 4,130 DN 40
KIWOOM 101,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 DN 1,100
LGCHEM 722,000 UP 10,000
Celltrion 159,000 UP 9,000
KIH 55,100 UP 400
(MORE)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's controversial history textbooks
-
Fire at multiplex building extinguished after 2 hours
-
(LEAD) 3 suspects arrested in abduction, murder of woman
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
N. Korea's nuclear test would be 'out of character' given call for mass production of nukes: expert
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea but no indication of imminent nuclear test: Pentagon