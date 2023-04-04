SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21650 UP200

Handsome 26,400 UP 550

SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 UP 100

KT&G 84,300 UP 700

IBK 9,970 UP 90

LOTTE TOUR 13,720 DN 230

SamsungEng 31,450 UP 350

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp697 00 UP900

KT 30,700 UP 900

Doosan Enerbility 17,280 UP 220

Doosanfc 33,450 DN 250

LOTTE SHOPPING 82,100 0

Asiana Airlines 13,900 UP 230

LG Uplus 10,870 UP 30

MS IND 20,400 DN 650

IS DONGSEO 42,100 UP 600

LG Innotek 265,000 DN 6,500

HMM 20,100 UP 100

S-Oil 82,500 UP 300

HYUNDAI WIA 55,700 DN 1,000

OCI 104,800 UP 2,600

HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 UP 1,100

LS ELECTRIC 57,300 UP 700

KorZinc 548,000 DN 7,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,380 UP 200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,700 DN 400

LG Display 15,460 DN 720

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,450 UP 100

ShinhanGroup 35,150 UP 600

SK 174,500 UP 2,700

Hanon Systems 8,490 UP 10

LG H&H 600,000 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 107,800 UP 4,300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,350 UP 600

DWEC 4,130 DN 40

KIWOOM 101,500 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 DN 1,100

LGCHEM 722,000 UP 10,000

Celltrion 159,000 UP 9,000

KIH 55,100 UP 400

