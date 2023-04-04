KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KEPCO E&C 75,100 UP 1,200
LGELECTRONICS 115,900 UP 2,100
DSME 26,050 UP 700
Kangwonland 19,980 DN 20
Kakao 60,700 UP 500
NAVER 201,000 UP 2,800
HDSINFRA 8,000 UP 450
NCsoft 385,500 UP 15,000
KEPCO KPS 37,550 UP 550
LOTTE 29,150 UP 750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 367,000 DN 25,000
GCH Corp 15,740 UP 530
LotteChilsung 166,600 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 101,000 UP 4,700
HITEJINRO 22,600 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 79,300 UP 1,200
SKNetworks 4,710 UP 170
ORION Holdings 17,080 UP 60
KCC 227,500 UP 4,000
SKBP 63,800 UP 1,700
Hanchem 223,000 DN 8,500
DWS 41,500 DN 700
KEPCO 18,030 UP 140
SamsungSecu 31,650 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 10,340 UP 230
SKTelecom 47,700 UP 150
ShinpoongPharm 18,210 UP 360
HDC-OP 11,650 UP 10
HYOSUNG TNC 430,500 DN 7,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 419,000 DN 7,500
HANILCMT 13,020 UP 130
SKBS 75,400 UP 3,100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 UP 80
KakaoBank 24,200 UP 200
HYBE 190,300 UP 6,300
LG Energy Solution 575,000 DN 11,000
DL E&C 33,050 UP 100
kakaopay 56,300 UP 600
SKSQUARE 38,650 DN 350
(END)
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's controversial history textbooks
Fire at multiplex building extinguished after 2 hours
(LEAD) 3 suspects arrested in abduction, murder of woman
N. Korea's nuclear test would be 'out of character' given call for mass production of nukes: expert
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea but no indication of imminent nuclear test: Pentagon