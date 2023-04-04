PM urges full gov't measures over forecast of heavy rains
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday instructed authorities to take thorough measures to prevent damage from heavy rains forecast to hit southern regions later this week, his office said.
In particular, Jeju Island and South Jeolla Province are bracing for torrential rains, coupled with strong winds in coastal areas, from Tuesday night till Thursday, according to the state weather agency.
Han ordered the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the National Fire Agency and other related authorities to make thorough preparations in advance amid concerns about possible damage from floods and landslides.
He also issued a call for the "effective management" of rainwater this time to help resolve the problem of springtime drought in southern regions.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
