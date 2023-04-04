S. Korean foreign minister to visit India for talks on bilateral ties
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat plans to visit India later this week to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
According to the ministry, Foreign Minister Park Jin plans to hold talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during the two-day trip from Friday.
The two sides plan to discuss ways to develop the countries' "special strategic partnership" and further bolster ties, Lim Soo-suk, ministry spokesperson, told reporters.
During the trip, Park plans to travel to Chennai in southern India to meet with South Korean businesses operating there, Lim added.
