S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 4, 2023
All News 16:32 April 04, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.281 3.308 -2.7
2-year TB 3.336 3.398 -6.2
3-year TB 3.279 3.342 -6.3
10-year TB 3.316 3.389 -7.3
2-year MSB 3.335 3.391 -5.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.081 4.139 -5.8
91-day CD 3.590 3.590 0.0
(END)
