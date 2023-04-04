BLACKPINK's Jisoo becomes 1st K-pop female soloist to sell over 1 mln copies in 1st week

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Jisoo, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, became the first K-pop female solo artist with an album that was sold more than 1 million copies in its first week of sales, her agency said Tuesday.

YG Entertainment said in a release that her first solo single album "Me," has sold over 1,020,000 copies less than a week after it dropped Friday, based on data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.

This marks the biggest first-week sales by any female solo artist in the K-pop industry, it added.

Jisoo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The album's success was widely anticipated earlier when its preorders surpassed 950,000 copies about two weeks after such purchases began and 1.31 million copies in three weeks.

It sold 876,249 copies on the first day of its release, the most ever for an album by a K-pop female soloist.

The name of the two-track album has a double meaning. It represents Jisoo's unique identity as a solo artist and "beauty," the meaning of the Chinese letter "Me," according to the agency.

"Flower," the main track of the album, is an addictive song in which Jisoo's distinctive vocals blend seamlessly with the poetic lyrics and melody.

The 28-year-old became the fourth and final member of the quartet to debut as a soloist. The three other members made successful debuts as soloists -- Jennie with "Solo" in 2018 and both Rose and Lisa in 2021 with "R" and "Lalisa," respectively.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)