China's new envoy to N. Korea starts duty
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- China's new ambassador to North Korea began his official activities Tuesday, according to China's Embassy in Pyongyang, after his arrival was delayed for years due to the North's COVID-19-related border restrictions.
Amb. Wang Yajun submitted a copy of credentials to the North's foreign ministry Monday when he arrived in Pyongyang, according to the embassy.
In February 2021, China appointed Wang as Beijing's top envoy to the North to replace his predecessor, Li Jinjun.
But his departure to Pyongyang was delayed due to the North's tight border control over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wang vowed his efforts to develop traditional ties between China and North Korea, and seek bilateral cooperation in various fields, according to the Chinese embassy.
North Korea has been deepening its ties with China, the North's traditional ally and economic benefactor, amid global sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs, and stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
