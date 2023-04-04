Yoon to meet U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee members this week

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with a delegation from the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Chairman Michael McCaul, this week to discuss the Seoul-Washington alliance, diplomatic sources said Tuesday, ahead of his scheduled state visit to the U.S. this month.

Yoon will meet Chairman McCaul (R-Texas) and eight other U.S. lawmakers Wednesday at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, according to the sources. The bipartisan delegation, which arrived here earlier in the day, will stay in Seoul until Thursday.

The visit came as this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the South-U.S. alliance.

It is not known what they will discuss, but there is the possibility they may discuss Yoon's address at a joint session of the U.S. Congress during his state visit to the U.S.

Yoon is scheduled to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on April 26.

Whether Yoon will deliver a speech at Congress will be decided depending on the invitation of U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin hosted a dinner for the U.S. congressional delegation, stressing the importance of strengthening the alliance to mark its 70th anniversary.

"Bipartisan support by the U.S. Congress is a key axis for the allies' partnership. We expect to work with you for a more promising future of the global comprehensive strategic alliance, which was built on common commitment to universal values," Park said.

Seoul and Washington have bolstered their joint defense posture in response to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.



