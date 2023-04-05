Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Voting for by-elections kicks off

All News 09:16 April 05, 2023

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans headed to the polls Wednesday to cast their ballots in by-elections.

Up for grabs are nine seats, including one parliamentary seat in Jeonju, 194 kilometers south of Seoul, one lower-level council head, one superintendent for education, two in provincial and metropolitan councils, and four in lower-level councils.

Eligible voters can cast ballots at polling stations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the National Election Commission. COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Some 1.3 million voters are eligible to vote, according to the interior ministry.

Two-day early voting took place last week.

A voter takes part in early voting for by-elections at a polling station in Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, in this photo taken March 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

A voter takes part in early voting for by-elections at a polling station in Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, in this photo taken March 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#by-elections
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!