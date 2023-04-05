Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 05, 2023

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/13 Rain 80

Incheon 16/13 Rain 70

Suwon 15/11 Rain 70

Cheongju 18/13 Rain 60

Daejeon 17/13 Rain 60

Chuncheon 16/10 Rain 80

Gangneung 20/11 Rain 80

Jeonju 18/16 Rain 60

Gwangju 16/14 Rain 60

Jeju 21/16 Rain 80

Daegu 17/13 Rain 60

Busan 17/15 Rain 80

