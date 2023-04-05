The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 April 05, 2023
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.50 3.50
2-M 3.49 3.49
3-M 3.48 3.48
6-M 3.53 3.55
12-M 3.59 3.60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
Most Saved
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
(LEAD) KBO club GM fired after allegedly asking player for money during contract talks
-
(LEAD) '60s Korean pop diva Hyun Mee dies at age 85
-
(2nd LD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Yoon vetoes legislation requiring gov't purchase of surplus rice
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul to discuss N. Korea: ministry
-
S. Korea approves this year's first private humanitarian aid to N. Korea