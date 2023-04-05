S. Korea elected as advisory board chair for Slovenia-based demining organization
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been elected as the chair country for the advisory board of ITF Enhancing Human Security (ITF), a Slovenia-based nonprofit organization dedicated to clearing land mines and supporting mine victims around the world, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
South Korea was voted as the chair at ITF's 50th advisory board meeting in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Tuesday, according to the ministry. Seoul will work to coordinate the positions of member countries during its one-year term.
Seoul has not joined the United Nations Anti-Personnel Landmines Convention due to its security situation involving North Korea but has maintained a close cooperative relationship with the ITF, the ministry said.
