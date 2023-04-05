Flights canceled on Jeju Island due to strong winds
JEJU, South Korea, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Scores of flights were grounded on the southern island of Jeju on Wednesday due to dangerous wind conditions.
The weather authorities issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed.
As of 9 a.m., Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 31 domestic flights to and from the airport.
Of the 259 domestic and 14 international flights scheduled for the day, airlines canceled 167 in advance.
In the morning, wind gusts reached a peak of 11.8 meters per second in areas surrounding the airport.
The wind is forecast to intensify to 12.8 to 23 mps in the afternoon.
"The wind was blowing as strong as 25.7 mps, equivalent to a quasi-typhoon, over the airport, causing disruptions to aircraft operations," a weather official at the airport said.
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
(LEAD) KBO club GM fired after allegedly asking player for money during contract talks
-
(LEAD) '60s Korean pop diva Hyun Mee dies at age 85
-
(2nd LD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul to discuss N. Korea: ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon vetoes legislation requiring gov't purchase of surplus rice
-
S. Korea approves this year's first private humanitarian aid to N. Korea